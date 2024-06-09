Wriddhiman Saha to play for Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in Bengal Pro T20 League

Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will represent Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League.

The veteran 39-year-old batter, who played for Tripura for the last two domestic seasons, will be back in Bengal from the forthcoming season.

On Wriddhiman's decision to return to Bengal, Cricket Association of Bengal, president, Snehasish Ganguly said, "We are very happy to have Wriddhiman back in Bengal. Also, his interest in playing at the Bengal Pro T20 League will add more glamour to the League".

The Siliguri-boy took a No Objective Certificate (NOC) from the Tripura Cricket Association and decided to play for Bengal. Wriddhi has also shown his interest in playing at the forthcoming Bengal Pro T20 League.

Keeping that in mind, CAB top brass has decided to include Wriddhiman as a replacement Marque player in place of an injured Abhimanyu Easwaran in the Rashmi Medinipur Wizards team for the inaugural season.

