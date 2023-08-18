Wrestler Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence in Jordan

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Antim Panghal on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles as she defended her 53kg crown.

Panghal defeated her Ukrainian rival Mariia Yefremova 4-0.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Savita became U20 World Champion in 62kg category and Priya Malik in 76kg.

Whereas, Antim Kundu bagged silver in 65kg, and Reena 57kg, Arju 68kg, Harshita 72kg won bronze each.

