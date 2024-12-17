WPL: Captain Lanning lauds DC squad depth with new additions

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has welcomed the new additions to their squad and lauded the depth of the team ahead of the WPL 2025 season.

Delhi added wicket-keeper batters Nandini Kashyap and Sarah Bryce, all-rounder N Charani, and India U19 captain Niki Prasad during the auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"I'm very excited for the upcoming edition of WPL. I’d like to welcome Nandini, Niki, Charani and Sarah to Team DC. We've got some great depth in the squad and some exciting talent as well. I’m looking forward to the tournament and I can't wait to get over there. Really excited to get out there and play in front of all our fans,” said captain Lanning.

Speaking from Malaysia where she’s captaining India at the inaugural U19 Asia Cup, Niki Prasad said, “I was watching the auction with my teammates, and when I got picked by the DC, all of us were very happy. My family is very happy too. I'm really excited to be a part of the same dressing room as the legend Meg Lanning and also Jemimah Rodrigues.”

"I'm super excited to join the Delhi Capitals this season. I'm looking forward to sharing the dressing room with some of the great players," said N Sree Charani, whom DC acquired for Rs 55 lakh after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in both editions of the Women’s Premier League.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Indian players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu, Nandini Kashyap (WK), N Charani, Niki Prasad

Overseas players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (WK)

