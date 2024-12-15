WPL Auction: Prema's great control as wrist spinner is invaluable, says RCB head coach

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) The defending champions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have reinforced their squad with a well-thought-out strategy in the WPL Auction on Sunday. With their four domestic picks, RCB have bolstered their roster with players who bring versatility, depth, and a competitive edge while staying true to their bold and fearless style of cricket.

Going into the auction RCB had Rs 3.25 crore in the purse and four slots to fill. All of these four slots have been filled with players who have shown promise in the domestic circuit and were carefully chosen to provide more edge to RCB’s established core, ensuring a more dynamic and balanced squad.

As highlighted by head coach Luke Williams, adaptability was central to RCB’s strategy heading into the auction, given the unpredictability of venues and match conditions.

"We’re delighted with the work our scouts have done throughout the season and during the camps we hosted, which gave us the chance to carefully evaluate players," said Williams.

He added that Prema's control as a wrist spinner is invaluable in the shortest format of the game.

"Prema brings great control as a wrist spinner, which is invaluable in T20 cricket, and strengthening our spin arsenal was a key priority. Additionally, the pace-bowling all-rounders provide the flexibility we need to handle various match scenarios."

He further emphasised the immediate focus of RCB’s selections: "We’ve built this squad with the upcoming tournament in mind, and we’re confident that these players can make an impact in the XI right away."

RCB’s 2024 title-winning season was highlighted by outstanding performances from players like Ellyse Perry, who won the Orange Cap with 347 runs, and Shreyanka Patil, who claimed the Purple Cap with 13 wickets. To further bolster their squad, RCB made a key move in October, trading in England’s star top-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, renowned for her ability to deliver under pressure.

With a balanced mix of experienced internationals and fresh domestic talent, RCB are determined to maintain its dominance in the upcoming WPL season.

