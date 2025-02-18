WPL 2025: Sciver-Brunt leads MI to a dominant five-wicket win over GG

Vadodara, Feb 18 (IANS) Former Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched their first victory of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a commanding five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants (GG), chasing down a target of 121 with 23 balls to spare at the Kotambi Stadium here on Tuesday.

MI’s chase started cautiously, with Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia facing a disciplined bowling effort from GG. Matthews managed an early boundary off Ashleigh Gardner but found it difficult to find fluency against Tanuja Kanwer’s spin. Deandra Dottin was introduced into the attack but struggled with her line.

Matthews eventually found some momentum, stepping out to Tanuja Kanwer to dispatch a full toss over square leg for four. However, she fell soon after, caught by Harleen Deol while attempting another shot to square leg, departing for 17 off 19 balls.

Nat Sciver-Brunt arrived at the crease and made an immediate impact, flicking a boundary off the first ball she faced. She continued to show her class, driving Dottin through point for another four. Meanwhile, Yastika Bhatia looked to anchor the innings but was dismissed for 8 off 10 balls after miscuing a shot off Priya Mishra to Laura Wolvaardt at mid-off.

At 51/3, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walked in and started positively, finding the boundary with an elegant guide past point. However, she fell lbw to Kashvee Gautam for just 4 off 2 balls, putting GG back in contention. Sciver-Brunt, unfazed by the fall of wickets, kept the scoreboard ticking. She capitalised on the loose deliveries, sweeping Priya Mishra for a boundary and flicking Dottin’s slower ball towards the deep backward square leg for another four.

Amelia Kerr supported her well, hitting Mishra for a six and a four in consecutive deliveries. Sciver-Brunt reached her half-century in style, reverse-sweeping Gardner to fine third-man for a four, followed by another boundary past short fine-leg.

Just when MI seemed to be cruising, Kerr was dismissed lbw by Kashvee Gautam for 19 off 20 balls while attempting a scoop. Sajeevan Sajana walked in ahead of G. Kamalini and wasted no time, smashing a high full toss for four. Sciver-Brunt, after a brilliant 57 off 39 balls, played one onto her stumps off Priya, bringing an end to her match-winning innings. Kamalini made an immediate impact, cutting her first ball for four. Sajana then sealed the game in style, lofting a one-handed shot over covers for four, as Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 16.1 overs.

Earlier, MI put in a clinical bowling performance to bowl out Gujarat Giants (GG) for just 120 runs. Led by the all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who picked up three wickets for 16 runs, MI’s bowlers capitalised on early breakthroughs and tight lines, putting GG on the back foot throughout the innings.

Along with Matthews’ stellar three-wicket haul, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt were also key contributors to GG’s downfall. Kerr finished with two wickets for 22 runs, while Sciver-Brunt added two wickets for 26 runs. For GG, Harleen Deol fought alone scoring 32 off 31. With this comprehensive five-wicket win, Mumbai Indians opened their account in the 2025 WPL, showcasing a strong all-round performance led by Sciver-Brunt’s masterclass with the bat.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 120 all out in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 32, Kashvee Gautam 20; Hayley Matthews 3-16, Amelia Kerr 2-22) lost to Mumbai Indians 122/5 in 16.1 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 57, Amelia Kerr 19; Kashvee Gautam 2-15, Priya Mishra 2-40) by five wickets.

