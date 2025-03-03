WPL 2025: Mooney's unbeaten 96 propels Gujarat Giants to 186/5 vs UP Warriorz

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 96 in 59 deliveries--joint second highest in tournament's history to help Gujarat Giants reach 186/5 in 20 overs against UP Warriorz in the 15th match of the WPL at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Mooney and Harleen Deol led the charge for Gujarat Giants forging a crucial 101-runs partnership--highest partnership for any wickets, that kept the scoreboard ticking and put their team in a commanding position.

Opting to open with Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha, Gujarat had a shaky start as Hemalatha fell early to Chinelle Henry, edging behind for just 2 runs. However, Mooney, along with Deol, ensured there were no further setbacks, steadying the innings with calculated aggression.

Mooney started cautiously, finding her rhythm with singles before breaking free with a couple of well-placed boundaries against Deepti Sharma and Kranti Goud. Deol, on the other hand, took on the Warriorz bowlers confidently, executing some elegant drives and sweeps to keep the pressure on.

With the field spread, the pair capitalized on scoring opportunities. Mooney played some exquisite shots down the ground, while Deol was quick to punish anything short or wide. Their running between the wickets was also sharp, adding crucial ones and twos to their tally.

Henry and Harris tried to apply pressure, but Mooney and Deol remained unperturbed. The highlight of the innings came when Mooney brought up her fifty with a powerful drive over covers, simultaneously completing a century stand with Deol. The duo’s 101-run partnership laid a solid foundation for Gujarat before Sophie Ecclestone finally broke the stand, knocking over Deol’s middle stump for a well-made 45 off 32 balls.

Mooney continued to anchor the Gujarat Giants’ innings with finesse, accelerating her scoring while ensuring her team stayed on track for a strong total. She found the gaps effortlessly, dispatching Deepti Sharma straight down the ground to reach the 70s.

Despite a moment of uncertainty when she was given out off Grace Harris, a review confirmed a no-ball, allowing her to capitalize further. Mooney made the most of the reprieve, striking another boundary past long on to keep the momentum going. Ashleigh Gardner attempted to provide support, but after a crisp boundary over extra cover, she fell to Kranti Goud, mistiming a shot straight to Sophie Ecclestone at cover.

Deandra Dottin injected quick runs into the innings with an aggressive approach, smashing a six over the bowler and slicing a four past point. However, her stay was cut short when she was trapped lbw by Ecclestone after a missed scoop attempt.

Phoebe Litchfield looked to improvise, managing a reverse slog sweep for four before perishing while attempting another. Mooney, nearing a well-deserved century, struck a boundary in the final over but was left stranded on 96 as Bharti Fulmali struggled to rotate the strike. Gujarat Giants finished on a commanding 186/5, with Mooney’s masterful knock providing the backbone of their innings.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 186/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 96 not out, Harleen Deol 45; Sophie Ecclestone 2-34, Chinelle Henry 1-31) against UP Warriorz

