WPL 2025: Kapp and Jonassen return, Ekta comes in as RCB elect to bowl first against DC

Vadodara, Feb 17 (IANS) Experienced players Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen return for the Delhi Capitals, while veteran spinner Ekta Bisht came in for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match Four of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium here on Monday.

Both DC and RCB have started their 2025 WPL campaign with a win, and one of them will jump to four points after Monday’s match. After winning the toss, Smriti said Ekta comes in for all-rounder Prema Bisht in the playing eleven.

“Dew has been a big factor in the last couple of games. We've seen the wicket play better after the first 6-7 overs. A few things we could work on in terms of bowling and fielding. We had two good practice sessions. WPL isn't like a long tournament in that you have time to come back. Have to start well,” she said.

DC skipper Meg Lanning said Marizanne and Jess are available for selection now and replace Alice Capsey and Niki Prasad, their player of the match in the tight win over Mumbai Indians, in the playing eleven. DC have five overseas players in their eleven as Sarah Bryce is from Scotland, an associate nation.

As per WPL rules, if a team picks a player from an Associate nation, they can have five overseas players in their playing eleven. “Would've liked to have a bowl like most teams. But we've seen teams batting first do well. Wicket stays pretty similar throughout. Was nice to be able to hold our nerve and get over the line. Learned a lot from that game,” said Meg.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, and Renuka Singh Thakur

