WPL 2025: Jonassen and Mani orchestrate to restrict Mumbai Indians on 123/9

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put up a disciplined show led by Jess Jonassen (3-25) and Minnu Mani (3-17) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123/9 in 20 overs in the 13th match of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mumbai began aggressively, with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews making good use of the powerplay. Marizanne Kapp, opening the bowling, was welcomed with a boundary by Yastika, while Matthews pierced the off-side field beautifully for another four. However, Delhi’s pacers adjusted quickly, with Shikha Pandey striking in the sixth over, removing Yastika Bhatia for 11 (10), caught behind by Sarah Bryce.

As MI reached 35/1 at the end of the powerplay, Annabel Sutherland applied further pressure. Her disciplined line and length rewarded her with the key wicket of Hayley Matthews, who struggled for fluency before miscuing a shot to Shafali Verma for 22 (25). With the dropped scoring rate the onus fell on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt to stabilise the innings.

Titas Sadhu, brought into the attack, found an edge off Harmanpreet early, but the ball raced away for four. However, the MI captain soon regained her rhythm, flicking a delivery beautifully over long-on for a six. The acceleration was short-lived as Jonassen trapped her plumb lbw for 22 (16), a crucial breakthrough for DC.

With MI struggling to regain momentum, Shikha Pandey continued her miserly spell, finishing with outstanding figures of 1/16 in four overs, which included a wicket-maiden. Jonassen continued to trouble MI’s middle order and got rid of Nat Sciver-Brunt for 18 (22), who has been a backbone of Mumbai Indian batting with a simple return catch, leaving MI at 93/4 in 15 overs.

Delhi Capitals' bowlers have done an exceptional job in the first three-quarters of the innings, applying pressure and capitalizing on MI’s missteps. With Amelia Kerr and Sajana at the crease, Mumbai will look to push for a strong finish in the remaining five overs, but DC will aim to keep their stranglehold on the game.

Minnu Mani struck twice in quick succession, first removing Sajeevan Sajana for a struggling 5 off 8 before taking a sensational catch-assisted wicket of Amelia Kerr, who departed for 17. The sharp fielding effort by Annabel Sutherland at long-on summed up DC's intensity on the field.

The pressure kept mounting as Kamalini, swinging at everything, could only manage a single before inside-edging a delivery from Jess Jonassen onto her stumps. Mumbai found themselves reeling, unable to build a partnership.

Amanjot Kaur in the death over attempted to inject some much-needed runs, innovating shots and finding a boundary through fine leg. She managed a few quick singles, but wickets continued to tumble as Sanskriti Gupta holed out to Jemimah Rodrigues at deep midwicket. Mumbai, failing to capitalise on the death overs, limped towards the end of their innings to reach 123/9 in their 20 overs quota, with Delhi’s bowlers maintaining complete control through disciplined lines and sharp fielding.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 123/9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 22, Hayley Matthews 22; Minnu Mani 3-17, Jess Jonassen 3-25) against Delhi Capitals

