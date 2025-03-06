WPL 2025: The job isn't done yet, despite playoffs qualification, says DC coach Batty

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) Ahead of their match against Gujarat Giants (GG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty said despite the side qualifying for the playoffs of 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), their job is still not over yet.

In the back end of the Bengaluru leg of the competition DC, currently at the top of the points table, got their playoffs qualification for the third straight time with wins over 2023 winners Mumbai Indians and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on consecutive days.

Their game against GG is the only match they will play in Lucknow, before preparing for the playoff games at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. "It's one of the great things about this five-team tournament that the sides are really well-balanced.”

“We got that playoffs qualification which was the first tick in the box. But the job isn't done yet. We are keeping our focus on our game against Gujarat Giants on Friday night which sort of leaves our fate in our own hands," said Batty in a franchise release on Thursday.

Speaking about the players recovery process after consecutive match days in Bengaluru, Batty stated, "We were very front-loaded with our games, especially during the Bengaluru leg. Players' workload is something that we have to take care of and focus on not getting injured. It's really nice to have a few days rest and recovery to recharge, re-energise and then have a couple of really heavy training sessions leading into our last group game on Friday night.”

Batty showered praise on young left-arm spinner N Sree Charani who picked up two wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in her debut WPL outing. "We had our eyes on her since last season when our scouts flagged her to us. She has been hugely impressive from when we arrived in Pune for the pre-season camp, and it's good to see the kind of performance she put up on her debut. She's always got a smile on her face."

GG are coming off a comprehensive win over the home side UP Warriorz, and are currently in second place on the points table, which means they shape up as formidable opponents for DC. "Gujarat Giants are incredibly strong. They have got a wonderful batting line-up and restricting their batters is going to be the key to the game," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.