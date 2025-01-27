Would welcome Nitish Kumar’s son into politics: Former Bihar MP

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) Former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan said on Monday that he would welcome the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar enter into politics.

"If Nishant Kumar wants to come into politics, I would welcome him. The leader of the new generation should come forward. It is a healthy sign," he said.

Speculation about Nishant Kumar’s political debut intensified after his recent visit to Bakhtiyarpur, his ancestral home, with his father on January 8.

During a program to honour the memory of Nitish Kumar’s late father and other freedom fighters, Nishant appealed to the people to support his father and the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) party.

He urged voters to ensure Nitish Kumar becomes Chief Minister again. While Nitish Kumar has long opposed dynastic politics, criticising parties like the RJD and LJP for prioritising family over governance, reports suggest that Nishant's entry into politics might be imminent.

A senior JD-U leader, speaking off the record, indicated that Nishant is ready to step into political life, and some party members are also signalling his potential involvement.

For years, there has been speculation about Nishant Kumar, the only son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, entering politics.

While the JD-U leadership and Nitish himself previously dismissed calls to name Nishant as his heir, the current silence of senior party leaders suggests a shift in stance.

The party insiders too are drawing comparisons to other political families. A senior JD-U leader noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav declared his son Tejashwi Yadav as his successor in 2014, and Ram Vilas Paswan positioned his son Chirag Paswan in a leadership role.

"Both decisions significantly shaped their parties' trajectories. If Nishant steps into politics, he will be the natural successor of Nitish Kumar," the leader stated.

