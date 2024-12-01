Worsening floods displace over 140,000 in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, December 1 (IANS) Flooding affecting several states in Malaysia worsened as 146,522 people being forced to leave their homes.

The worst affected areas are the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, which were evacuated in the former 94,869 and 40,780 in the latter, according to the country's social welfare department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Flooding in Kelantan state has even seen several flood relief centers being cut off from access by road with authorities using helicopters to deliver food and aid to the centres according to Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Four individuals have been reported dead, including one who was electrocuted at home, with the Energy Commission issuing reminders and advice to the public on electrical safety during floods.

