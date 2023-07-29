World University Games: India edges China to reach archery compound mixed team final

Chengdu (China), July 29 (IANS) India edged out China 152-151 to enter the archery compound mixed team final at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Saturday, with the team of Aman Saini and Pragati assuring themselves of a medal.

In the semifinal, India got a 10 in the third shot of the opener, while China only shot 9. The first set ended 39-38 in the favour of Aman and Pragati. The Chinese pair Wang Shikun and Zhou Jiayu strived to narrow the gap in the following sets but was held by India 38-38, 38-38, 37-37, reports Xinhua.

India will meet South Korea in the final.

In the second semifinal, South Korea and Chinese Taipei tied the score 154-154 after a seesaw battle in the four regular sets. In the decider, South Korea notched double 10s to squeeze into the final.

In the men's recurve semifinals, India's Sachin Gupta lost 5-0 to Japan's Tokyo Olympic men's team bronze medalist Yuki Kawata.

"I have participated in some big events before, so I was only slightly nervous for a while," said Yuki. "I am preparing for the Paris Olympics, but currently I just want to grab a gold at the Universiade."

In the recurve mixed team semifinals, South Korea crushed France 6-0, while Japan thrashed Italy 6-0.

Both recurve and compound team finals will be held on Sunday.

