World should take responsibility to free Israeli hostages: IDF

Tel Aviv, Oct 30 (IANS) Israel Defense Force (IDF) Spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari on Monday said that the world should take responsibility to free the Israeli hostages taken by the Hamas on October 7.

He said that the international institutions and organisations have a responsibility to free the hostages from the Hamas custody.

On Friday, the IDF commenced its ground offensive inside the Gaza Strip which has met with widespread criticisms around the world.

The IDF has claimed that it has killed many Hamas operatives since commencement of offensives inside the Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.