World Cup warm-ups: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma to travel back home

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (IANS) South Africa One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma will travel back home on Thursday due to family reasons.

Bavuma will miss the two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on September 29 and October 2 respectively.

Aiden Markram will captain the side in his absence.

More details awaited.

