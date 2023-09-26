World Cup: Sri Lanka announced their World Cup squad, Chameera, Hasaranga left out due to injury

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka cricket board announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, starting from October 5 in India. just two days before ICC's cut-off date.

A big blow came to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes as they will be without the services of their ace spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, and pace bowler Dusmanth Chameera for the entirety of the tournament.

However, the Sri Lankan squad looks similar to their Asia Cup squad, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara made their comeback to the squad as Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were left out.

Announcing the squad, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement, “Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the 15-member squad as the player is still in the process of recovering from an injury. His recovery will be monitored, and if he is declared fit to play, he will be considered as a replacement in the event of an injury to a squad member during the tournament.”

Chameera's absence will probably be felt the most of those who have missed out.

The 31-year-old fast Chameera last appeared for Sri Lanka in June against Afghanistan and in the warm-ups for the World Cup qualifier. He then initially missed the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe due to a damaged pectoral muscle.

After getting well, he sustained another injury in August while playing in the Lanka Premier League. Additionally, he missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year due to an ankle injury.

Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with an injury – a grade-three hamstring tear.

The leg-spinner sustained a thigh strain during the playoffs of the Lankan Premier League, in August, where he concluded the tournament as the top run-scorer with 279 runs and the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets. The injury subsequently ruled the spinner out of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka will play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup against Bangladesh on 29 September and Afghanistan on 2 October. They will play their tournament opener on 7 October against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

