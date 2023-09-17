World Cup: India and England are going to be top favorites, feel ex-cricketers

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Former cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan picked Team India as the hot favorite to win the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 "at home".

Talking to Sky Sports, both the ex-cricketer said India is at their best with their perfect combination of players. It’s going to be very tough to beat India in “home conditions".

“I think England and India are going to be top favourites, I saw Sri Lanka play the last game and how they played throughout the Asia Cup, so they could be challenging for a playoff position, once you’re in the playoffs, you’re a game away. You have a good day, you could be in the final,” said Sangakkara.

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan highlighted the presence of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and credited him for his performance in Asia Cup.

With players like Hardik, "India has the 6th bowling option’ which is great for the game'', said Morgan.

“The fitness level of Hardik Pandya, his ability to bowl. He has bowled a little bit in the Asia Cup so far but he has bowled really really well and there are very few sides in the tournament that would be genuine contenders that will have somebody who bats in the top six and has the ability to bowl,” said Morgan.

"Having Hardik Pandya fit and being able to bowl five and six overs of the quality bowling really does in my eyes make them probably my favourite,” he concluded.

India is set to play finals of Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, on Sunday in Colombo, followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia.

