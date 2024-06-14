'World Cup is about upsets', feels Yuvraj after NZ's exit from tournament

New York, June 14 (IANS) Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is an ambassador of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, said the mega event is about upsets and no team can be taken for granted. He added that the race to Super Eight is getting interesting with multiple teams holding a chance to qualify for the next stage.

In the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, there were a few upsets, notably the co-hosts USA defeating the 2009 champions Pakistan, and Afghanistan's impressive 84-run victory over New Zealand, who have have bowed out of the competition.

On the other hand, Pakistan and defending champions England have slim chances of qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

Speaking on whether the current World Cup can cause upsets, Yuvraj shared, "A World Cup is about upsets. We have already seen a few upsets so far so no team can be taken for granted. The Super 8 is going to get interesting now and each team are in with a chance to qualify for the semis."

Highlighting the impact of the current conditions of the USA on the players, Yuvraj added "I don’t think you need much experience for conditions. If you arrive early and adjust to the weather, the players have the required experience."

Meanwhile, former Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian also shared his thoughts about the World Cup being held in the United States. “I think it has been a bit of a slow start for a lot of the teams to see. Witnessing the current conditions, the teams present will need to make every effort to perform well," he said.

"Seeing how everyone is simultaneously adjusting to the game regarding if the ball will spin and if the slow balls will hold up, the environment is incredibly fascinating. On the field, winning with a 200 or a 140 can’t be guaranteed," remarked Daniel

Yuvraj and Daniel play for New York Strikers, the international franchise which is a part of both the Abu Dhabi T10 and Legends Cricket Trophy.

During the Legends Cricket Trophy season 2 final, Yuvraj displayed flashes of his vintage stroke-making ability for his side to succeed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.