World Championship of Legends: India-Pakistan clash called off amid players, sponsor boycott

Birmingham, July 20 (IANS) The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) has officially been called off, following strong objections from Indian players and a principal tournament sponsor.

The decision was announced by the tournament organisers, who issued a formal apology for "hurting sentiments" and "causing discomfort" to the Indian legends.

In a statement, WCL organisers said the India-Pakistan fixture was scheduled in the spirit of fostering goodwill, taking inspiration from a recent friendly volleyball match between the two nations. However, they acknowledged that the move backfired, creating discomfort among Indian players and sparking widespread backlash.

“The fixture was planned to create happy memories for fans,” the statement read. “But we understand that it may have caused unease to the Indian legends and fans. We sincerely apologise for hurting sentiments and have decided to cancel the match.”

The cancellation follows public declarations from former India cricketers, including Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, who stated they would not participate in the match.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan shared an email he had sent to WCL organisers on May 11, clearly stating his unwillingness to play against Pakistan. “Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota (I stand by the decision I made on May 11. My country is everything for me, and nothing is greater than the nation,” Dhawan wrote.

Sources suggest other Indian players have also privately communicated their decision to skip the Pakistan fixture.

The controversy deepened with one of WCL’s main sponsors, travel-tech company EaseMyTrip, reaffirming its longstanding policy of non-participation in any match involving Pakistan. The company, which signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the tournament two years ago, reiterated its stance in a statement shared on social media.

“Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan,” the company posted. “We proudly continue to support the India Champions but will not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was unambiguously communicated to the WCL team from the start. Bharat First. Always.”

India and Pakistan were scheduled to face off in Birmingham on Sunday in what would have been their first cricket encounter since the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor. Rising tensions had already cast a shadow over the fixture, prompting fan backlash and political debate.

India Legends are the defending champions of the WCL, having defeated Pakistan in last year’s final, with both Shahid Afridi and the Indian stalwarts participating.

