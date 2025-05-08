World Central Kitchen to halt Gaza operations due to supply depletion

Gaza, May 8 (IANS) The food relief organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) has announced that it will halt cooking in the Gaza Strip due to the depletion of humanitarian supplies.

"After serving more than 130 million total meals and 26 million loaves of bread over the past 18 months, World Central Kitchen no longer has the supplies to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza," the Washington, D.C.-headquartered charity said on Wednesday in a press statement.

"Since Israel closed border crossings in early March, WCK has been unable to replenish the stocks of food that we use to feed hundreds of thousands of Gazans daily," the non-governmental organisation added.

WCK's large-scale field kitchens have run out of the ingredients needed to prepare daily meals, and its mobile bakery has no flour left, it said, adding that more than 80 per cent of community kitchens in Gaza have run out of WCK-provided stock, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organisations Network in Gaza, warned that the closure of community kitchens, given the depletion of their food supplies, could exacerbate the hunger.

"The repercussions of the severe humanitarian disaster will be significant on the health and lives of citizens, especially children, women, the elderly, and the sick," Shawa told Xinhua.

"If all parties do not intervene to save the situation by opening the crossings and allowing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid, we will be facing an extremely dangerous situation in Gaza," he said.

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The UN has warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, reporting increasing signs of acute hunger, particularly among children.

Israel has faced growing international pressure to lift an aid blockade that it imposed in March after the collapse of a ceasefire deal. Israel has accused agencies, including the United Nations, of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas, which seizes supplies intended for civilians for its own forces.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.