World Bank approves 257.8-million-USD financing to improve water supply services in Lebanon

Beirut, Jan 16 (IANS) The World Bank approved a 257.8-million-US. dollar financing to improve water supply services in Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon.

A statement released by the World Bank noted that the Second Greater Beirut Water Supply Project will finance the completion of bulk water infrastructure initiated and advanced under a previous project, and repair water infrastructure that may have been damaged by the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project aims to increase water supply coverage for the 1.8 million people residing in the Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon area, significantly reducing reliance on private water tankers, which are up to 10 times more expensive, it said, adding that this infrastructure investment will boost surface water supply to meet on average 70 percent of the demand during the dry season, up from 24 per cent.

"The Second Greater Beirut Water Supply Project reflects the World Bank's continued commitment to support Lebanon's long-term development needs, despite the recent conflict and recurrent crises," said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank country director for the Middle East department.

Despite having one of the highest precipitation levels in the region, Lebanon faces shortages in water availability, due largely to the seasonal concentration of rainfall and insufficient surface water storage.

Climate change may halve dry-season water by 2040 and intensify floods and droughts, the statement said.

Earlier Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's country director for the Middle East Department, expressed the bank's intention to collaborate with the Lebanese government on the country's reconstruction.

Carret made the remarks during a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, during which they discussed reconstruction projects and programmes, including debris removal, infrastructure rebuilding, and the rehabilitation of industrial and agricultural facilities.

Berri praised the "World Bank's desire and readiness to respond and engage with Lebanon in rebuilding and addressing the consequences of the Israeli aggression."

He also inquired about the details of the plan that the World Bank is preparing, stressing that "this plan must include land reclamation and securing loans for farmers, industrialists, and small business owners to enable them to rise again within a period not exceeding the end of this year."

According to the World Bank, the physical damages and economic losses from the Hezbollah-Israel conflict in Lebanon are estimated at $8.5 billion.

