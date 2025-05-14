World Athletics boss Coe hails debut of mixed 4x100m relay

Guangzhou (China), May 14 (IANS) As the 2025 World Athletics Relays recently came to a close in Guangzhou, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe praised both the debut of the 4x100m mixed relay and China's continued rise as an emerging athletics powerhouse.

"History being made", is how World Athletics President Sebastian Coe described the opening day of the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou. Despite heavy rain, the event delivered strong performances, with several national records set and the debut of the 4x100m mixed relay making a splash on the international stage.

"The first day was not the best for spectators, and certainly not ideal for the athletes, but as they always do, the athletes pushed through. The crowd came in good numbers and with great passion," Coe said. He added that he was especially pleased with the new event's debut, reports Xinhua.

"I think, despite the conditions, we proved this new format will be a very successful addition to the sport," he said.

Relays have been a core part of Olympic track and field since the inaugural modern Games in 1896. While the mixed 4x100m relay introduces a gender-integrated competition format, Coe emphasised that the event is part of a broader effort to keep the sport fresh and engaging.

"Don't overlook the fact that our sport has long been gender equal. That's not a new concept," Coe said. The retired middle-distance champion noted that even when he began training at age 11, participation was evenly split between boys and girls.

"And we're one of the few sports that pays exactly the same prize money for women, whether it's in the Diamond League or our world championships," he said, adding that the ongoing success of the 4x400m mixed relay underscores how gender equality has long been central to athletics.

"So to introduce a new mixed relay, it's not so much about gender equality - it's more about a new format. It's exciting. It's fast-paced. And it's important that we keep unlocking new and younger audiences through these innovations," Coe said.

The 2025 event also marked the first time the World Athletics Relays were held in China. "This is the seventh edition. We're delighted we're here in Guangzhou because China is very important to develop our sport globally," said Coe.

Guangzhou is part of a broader 2025 athletics calendar in China, which also includes the World Indoor Championships and two Diamond League meets. In 2027, Yangzhou will host the World Road Running Championships, and Beijing will welcome the World Athletics Championships for a second time, making it the third city in history, after Helsinki and Tokyo, to host the event twice.

"This is the beginning of a very exciting three-year journey. I can't think of another country that is hosting more of our events at the moment than China," Coe said with a smile.

Asked about the impact of China's hosting efforts, Coe was quick to respond. "What they have done has really shown many other organising committees the importance of details," he said. "I visited one of the athletes' hotels, and many of the athletes spoke to me about the high quality of service they received. The organising committee here is truly world-class."

During his visit, Coe toured the Su Bingtian Speed Centre at Jinan University - a state-of-the-art training and research hub named after the Asian 100-meter record holder and renowned Chinese sprinter. He also witnessed China's men's 4x400m team break the national record and qualify directly for the World Championships.

"I spent my first morning in Guangzhou at Su's centre. We looked at some of the technology being used, including AI for talent identification and performance analysis," Coe said. He added that it's inspiring to see elite athletes contributing beyond competition, helping elevate the sport and engage the next generation.

As a former 4x400m relay runner himself, Coe was especially pleased to witness the Chinese team's come-from-behind finish.

Coe concluded with optimism about China's continued rise in global athletics.

