'Won't tolerate disrespect towards family', Rauf clarifies on a viral video of his fight with a fan

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) After a video of Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf indulging in a heated argument with a fan outside his hotel in Florida went viral on social media, the pacer clarified the incident stating, that he "won't tolerate disrespect towards family."

While taking a stroll across the city with his wife, Rauf argued with the man. It seemed like the Pakistani pacer heard something that he didn't agree with or enjoy. A few individuals prevented Rauf from attacking the man as he went towards him.

Even Rauf's wife attempted to stop him, but the talented pacer managed to get out of her hold. The man and Rauf yelled at each other a few times, but the onlookers did a fantastic job of keeping them from hitting each other.

"I decided not to bring this up on social media, But now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," Haris Rauf wrote in a statement posted on 'X'.

Hasan Ali too came in support of Rauf and urged fans to promote love, peace, and respect for the game.

"I've seen a video circulating online about Harry @HarisRauf14 and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful. Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players’ families. Let's promote love, peace and respect for the GAME. We all want Pakistan cricket to rise, love you all," Hasan Ali wrote on 'X'.

