Women's HIL: Soorma Club hope to maintain momentum in clash with Delhi SG Pipers

Rourkela, Jan 16 (IANS) With two wins from two matches under their belt, Soorma Hockey Club will take on Delhi SG Pipers on Friday in a much-anticipated clash in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, hoping to maintain the momentum when they play at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here. So far, JSW Soorma Hockey Club have won both their matches in the league -- a 4-1 win against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and a 2-1 victory against Odisha Warriors. Delhi SG Pipers, on the other hand, have lost both their encounters so far.

Speaking ahead of the game, Soorma Hockey Club women’s head coach Jude Menezes expressed confidence saying, “Our team has shown great character in the last two matches, and this one will be no different. Savita and our defensive unit have been expectational in both the matches while the midfielders and forwards have gelled well and have showcased the goalscoring potential in the team."

Soorma Hockey Club sit on top of the table having secured six points from two matches and scoring six goals while conceding only two goals. On the other hand, Delhi SG Pipers are yet to find the back of the net in the League. However, with young Indian forwards like Deepika and Sunelita Toppo in the squad, the Pipers’ dry run is not expected to last longer.

"Delhi SG Pipers are a strong side with talented players, and we respect what they bring to the field. However, we are focused on executing our game plan and maintaining the high standards we've set for ourselves. We have a few talented youngsters in the team that have done well so far and we aim to continue this form in the next game as well,” Menezes added.

With four matches remaining in the Pool stage, JSW Soorma Hockey Club would require six more points to guarantee their qualification to the Final to be held on 26 January.

The match will be broadcast on multiple channels and in multiple languages. The lineup includes the Doordarshan network, including DD Sports, as well as Sony Sports Network - Sony Ten 1, 3, and 4.

