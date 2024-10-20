Women’s T20 WC: South Africa opt to field first against New Zealand in final

Dubai, Oct 19 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday. A new name will be carved onto the T20 Women’s World Cup trophy as the Proteas and White Ferns are on the hunt for their maiden triumph in the tournament.

"It has worked pretty well for us," said the South Africa captain on her decision to bowl first.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said she wanted to have a bat anyway. "We just want to put runs on the board for the final. It's a bit more important. Such an awesome opportunity to be able to play today."

New Zealand have fought tooth and nail in the ongoing edition, having come into the tournament having lost 10 matches on the trot, and booked their spot in the knockouts in their last game with a 54-run victory against Pakistan-W.

The semifinal matchup against West Indies saw New Zealand dominating performance with the ball and winning by eight runs despite having set a low target of 129.

Amelia Kerr (2-14), Suzie Bates (1-6) and Player of the Match Eden Carson (3-29) were the star bowlers on the night.

South Africa on the other hand overcame their biggest hurdle by beating defending and record champions Australia, in their first-ever victory over the nation in ICC Women’s tournaments, the side who defeated the Proteas in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final to secure their spot in the final for the second consecutive year.

Anneke Bosch and skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant innings of 74 not out and 42 respectively helped South Africa register their highest-ever run chase of 135 in the history of the tournament. Wolvaardt has overtaken Dane van Niekerk to become South Africa's highest run-scorer at a T20 World Cup.

Playing XIs:

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

