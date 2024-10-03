Women’s T20 WC: Rohit & team's WC win ignited our passion to triumph, says Jemimah

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Apart from chasing their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup, India will also be striving to make a rare double of winning two silverwares in the shortest format in both genders, an achievement which would be very unique in the cricketing world.

Right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the desire and passion to win the upcoming tournament was reignited in the team on seeing the Rohit Sharma-led side end a major trophy drought by winning Men’s T20 World Cup this year with a seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados.

"I remember watching the men’s final. We had a Test match against South Africa, and on Day 3, we stayed up until 12 or 1:30 in the night watching the match. I remember that moment clearly. We’ve always dreamt of winning the World Cup, but seeing them win just before our World Cup made it feel so much more real.”

“That desire and passion to win was ignited when we saw Rohit Sharma and the team lifting the trophy. A few of us were in the room, and we’re usually a talkative bunch, especially me, but when that happened, we all fell silent.”

“I knew everyone was thinking, ‘When will our time come? How will it feel to see Harry Di lift the World Cup with us in the background?’ I don’t want to think too much about the result, honestly. The dream is there, but we’re focusing more on the process and what we need to do. We’ll let God take care of the result," said Jemimah to Star Sports.

Similar views were said by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. "It would be very special. This year, the men’s team won the World Cup, and we all know how special that moment was for everyone. If we win, it will create a similar moment for Indian fans and for cricket history back home. I think it’s going to be a very special achievement for us."

India opens its T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai, followed by facing Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in its Group A games. "It would be amazing. When the boys won, it gave us hope that we could replicate it. They won after so many years, and there was so much happiness across the nation. We want to contribute to that happiness by winning our title too," says pacer Renuka Singh Thakur.

"Yes, the men’s team winning the World Cup was an emotional moment for the entire country. If we win too, then it will be two World Cups in a year, which is a big thing for both us and the nation. It will be like a festival for everyone," added opener Shafali Verma.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana thinks following the process would the key for India to win the title in the final at Dubai International Stadium on October 20. "Winning two trophies in a year would be a different achievement, but winning the World Cup itself will be very special. This year, my goal is to not discuss my goals. I don’t want to talk about what’s going to happen next.”

“It’s important for us to follow the process and take it one match at a time. The journey and what happens after—how many trophies we win—is something for all of you to enjoy. For us, it’s about the process. As I’ve said, this year and last year have been about focusing on the process, not the goals. Hopefully, we can talk about this once the final is finished."

