Women’s T20 WC: Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt help England beat South Africa by seven wickets

Sharjah, Oct 7 (IANS) An economical spell of 2-15 from Sophie Ecclestone and an unbeaten 48 by Nat Sciver-Brunt helped England beat South Africa by seven wickets to go on top of Group 'B' of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Led by Sophie, England’s four-pronged spin-bowling attack enabled the 2009 champions to halt South Africa’s fast start and restrict them to 124/6. In reply, Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 43 and Nat’s unbeaten 48 helped England complete the chase with four balls to spare.

While Danni held her own in the Power-play, Nat found the boundary fence regularly to ensure England never lost sight of the chase. They were also helped by Alice Capsey’s cameo of 19 off 16 balls, especially with her batting approach against spinners being positive.

Electing to bat first, South Africa, who knocked out England in the semifinals of the 2023 T20 World Cup, skipper Laura Wolvaardt starred with an outstanding 42 off 39 balls and took on England’s spinners from the word go. Though Tazmin Brits fell in the Power-play, England managed to pull back in the middle overs despite dropping some chances.

Anneke Bosch struggled to get going before being castled by Sarah Glenn and was followed by Laura being cleaned up by Sophie. South Africa’s quest for a big total was further dented when Chloe Tryon was removed by Charlie Dean, and Sune Luus was run out by Nat.

Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp threatened to apply explosive finishing touches, before being castled by Sophie for a 17-ball 26. Annerie Dercksen's 20 off 11 balls helped South Africa get past 120-mark.

In the chase, Maia Bouchier struggled for fluency in the Power-play and was trapped lbw by Marizanne, who was superb in her opening spell. But England counter-attacked through Danni and Alice hitting boundaries on a tricky pitch. South Africa also suffered the butter-fingers fate in terms of catching – especially when Alice was given a reprieve on zero and Danni given twin lives.

Though she fell to Nadine de Klerk, the impetus she provided via her cameo helped Danni and Nat pace the chase superbly to keep England in control via a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. Though Danni was stumped off Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nat finished off the chase in style with a lofted inside-out shot over extra cover to take England home.

Brief scores:

South Africa 124/6 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 42, Marizanne Kapp 26; Sophie Ecclestone 2-15) lost to England 125/3 in 19.2 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 48 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 43; Marizanne Kapp 1-17) by seven wickets

