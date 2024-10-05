Women’s T20 WC: Didn't play our best cricket, every game is important going forward, says Harmanpreet

Dubai, Oct 4 (IANS) In the run-up to the Women’s T20 World Cup, many people including the Indian players, talked about how this was the best-ever team to play in an edition of the tournament, with all bases covered. But Harmanpreet Kaur & co, the pre-tournament favourites, were off to a rough start in Group A with insipid performances across all facets and slumped to a heavy 58-run defeat to New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

"We didn't play our best cricket. Going forward we know every game is important. We created chances but we were not able to avail those chances. They played better cricket than us, no doubt about that. (In) Fielding we made some mistakes so that is a learning for us going forward.”

“We have chased 160-170 many times, we were expecting that on the board. While batting, we knew someone had to bat through but we kept losing wickets. We know this group is capable of (doing) better, this wasn't the start we were expecting but we have to go (up) from here," said a disappointed Harmanpreet after the match ended.

For New Zealand, there wasn’t any better way to snap their ten-match losing streak in the format with a clinical win over a listless Indian team. Skipper Sophie Devine took charge in the back-end of New Zealand’s innings with an unbeaten 36-ball 57 after a 67-run opening stand between Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, as they posted a challenging 160/4 on a sticky pitch.

"Thought the platform at the top of the innings from Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer set the tone. Me and Melie (Amelia Kerr) were maybe a bit slow through overs 7-12 but we were able to go hard at the back end.”

“It was tough work out there, pace off and trying to find the gaps. A bit scratchy to start with. Just really happy to contribute. We've worked so hard over the last six months, nice to see the team get their reward," said Sophie after getting the Player of the Match award.

With the ball, aided by a cool breeze in Dubai evening, pacer Rosemary Mair took 4-19, while seamer Lea Tahuhu picked 3-15 and off-spinner Eden Carson broke the game open by getting the Indian openers in the first four overs.

"I'm really proud of this group. People have been speaking about our recent results, coming out against a world-class side like India, to produce that performance I'm overwhelmed. We've been targeting this game for a long time. To come out and lay a marker (is great), but we've got a long way to go in the tournament.”

“We've had some good starts in the powerplay from Georgia and Suzie. They showed great intent. Then to finish off the innings was really important, Brooke Halliday and Maddy Green played valuable hands. We were probably going 10 over par, but we know how powerful their line-up is. We spoke about making batters play their most difficult shots, and the bowlers really delivered,” added Sophie on how they got their plans spot-on to rattle India.

India don’t have much time – just a day’s rest before they take the field against Pakistan on Sunday afternoon. New Zealand, on the other hand, have a few days before facing defending champions Australia on October 8.

“We know them too well. Always a great challenge, being able to play in these conditions levels the playing field a bit. We'll take great confidence, they're the games you want to play. Licking our lips to get stuck in," concluded Sophie.

