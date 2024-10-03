Women’s T20 WC: Bowlers star in Bangladesh’s maiden tournament win over debutants Scotland

Sharjah, Oct 3 (IANS) Bowlers put up a strong show to help Bangladesh snap their decade-long losing streak in Women’s T20 World Cups with a 16-run win over debutants Scotland in the tournament opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In their first-ever T20 World Cup game, despite a tidy show by their bowlers, Scotland dropped three matches as Bangladesh made 119/7, with Sobhana Mostary top-scoring via 36. In reply, vice-captain Sarah Bryce kept her team in the hunt with 49 not out but didn’t get any support as Scotland were kept on a tight leash by Bangladesh bowlers and ended up at 103/7.

Fahima Khatun picked up the first wicket when she lured Saskia Horley down the track and had her stumped by skipper Nigar Sultana playing her 100th T20I for Bangladesh. A promising partnership between Scotland’s Bryce sisters came to an abrupt end when Marufa Akter castled Kathryn in the final over the powerplay.

An attempt to increase the scoring rate ended Alisa Lister’s innings as she was dismissed by Ritu Moni, leaving Scotland at 49/3. While Sarah offered some hope for a Scotland win, wickets falling from the other end couldn’t help them get past a superb Bangladesh bowling performance, especially from the spinners, on a slow pitch. Nahida Akter becoming the first Bangladesh player to take 100 women’s T20I wickets was the perfect icing on the cake.

Earlier, Bangladesh openers Shathi Rani and Murshida Khatun looked positive at the start. But disciplined bowling from Scotland resulted in Murshida falling in a bid to up the ante and mistimed a lofted shot down the ground off Kathryn in the fifth over. Sobhana began building the innings of Shathi, who eventually fell for 29 off Kathryn Fraser.

After debutant, Taj Nehar was run out for a golden duck, Sobhana (36 off 39 balls) and captain Nigar (18 off 18 balls) tried getting Bangladesh towards a respectable total. But with Olivia Bell and Saskia striking in the death overs, Bangladesh was one run short of 120, though it was enough to get them their first-ever win in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 119/7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 36, Ritu Rani 29; Saskia Horley 3-13) beat Scotland 103/7 in 20 overs (Sarah Bryce 49 not out; Ritu Moni 2-15) by 16 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.