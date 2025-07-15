Women’s ODI WC warm-up schedule: Co-hosts India play England, NZ in Bengaluru

Dubai, July 15 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with co-hosts India set to play England and New Zealand in Bengaluru.

All eight teams that have qualified for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will take part in the practice matches. Each team is scheduled to play two warm-up games, with the exception of Australia, who will feature in just one.

Centre of Excellence Ground and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, along with the R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo, are the four venues designated for the warm-up matches.

India 'A' and Sri Lanka 'A' will also feature in the warm-up fixtures, with India ‘A’ scheduled to play one match and Sri Lanka ‘A’ set to play two.

The warm-up fixtures kick off on September 25, with 2017 finalists India and England facing off while South Africa takes on New Zealand in Bengaluru. At the same time in Colombo, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan, while Bangladesh go up against Sri Lanka ‘A’.

The next round of warm-up games is set for September 27, with Australia facing England in their only fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh, and India will play New Zealand.

The final round of warm-up fixtures will be held on September 28, with South Africa facing India ‘A’ and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka ‘A’.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will run from September 30 to November 2.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Warm-up schedule-

25 September: India v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru

25 September: South Africa v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru

25 September: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo

25 September: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ‘A’, R.Premadasa, Colombo

27 September: Australia v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru

27 September: India v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru

27 September: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo

28 September: South Africa v India ‘A’, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru

28 September: Pakistan v Sri Lanka ‘A’, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo

