Women’s ODI tri-series: Having sense of calmness and knowing I can make up later helps, says Jemimah

Colombo, May 7 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues, who hit a fluent 123 and set the stage for India beating South Africa by 23 runs to enter the women’s ODI tri-series final, said having that sense of calmness and being aware of making up later for a slow start has helped her understand the art of making consistent runs in the 50-over format.

At the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Jemimah came out to bat at number five, and stepped up with her variety of sweeps and beautiful shots over extra cover, apart from showcasing proactive strike rotation, to hit her second ODI hundred in just 88 balls. Overall, her 123 runs came off 101 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six.

“I think the year has just begun for me. I just want to keep going. The main target is the World Cup. But I'm very pleased with the knock today. Even more specially my parents were here. They were not there when I scored my first international, but they were there when I scored the second, so I'm very happy with that.

“I think it's just the confidence I have and more than that, just me understanding my game. Usually, I used to play 8-4-5 dot balls, get panicked and throw my wicket. But now, I think that sense of calmness is there and I can make up next.

“At the same time, a lot of T20 cricket has helped me play in different leagues, in different conditions. It has helped me and given me a belief and a trust in myself. I know that in any condition and any situation, I am well able to deliver what the team requires,” said Jemimah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

She further elaborated on how a better understanding of playing in ODIs helped her in the game against South Africa and set up a title clash with hosts’ Sri Lanka on Sunday. “Even today, I didn't think much. Honestly, I didn't think about the 100 till I reached my 90s. I was just thinking of how I needed to be bat till the 40th over or the 35th over. In the end, I was thinking so that I can lay a foundation for the rest to come in and go bang, bang, bang.”

Jemimah also shared a 122-run partnership with Deepti Sharma, who hit a fabulous 93 – also her first ODI fifty after last hitting one against England at Lord's in 2022. The 122-run partnership between Jemimah and Deepti is now India’s highest stand for the fifth wicket in women’s ODIs, going past the previous record of 108 between Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy, which had come against New Zealand in 2017.

“I think we lost three wickets, but I just tried to play simple cricket. Didn't try to do anything extra, but yes, I was still looking to score runs because I think that's my aim. The more I look to score runs, the better I do and I just try to build up partnerships with Smriti first and then with Deepti. So, I think Deepti played outstanding too. The partnership we had, the way we complimented each other and the way we went about it was outstanding,” she added.

Jemimah signed off by saying having a focused regime did help her to manage the humid conditions while playing in Colombo. “I think I will have to energise me more to sprint around there. But honestly, it's very hot here in Sri Lanka. It's getting a little difficult. I think that's why we play cricket.”

“Every time I go back, I want to get better and implementing such things in my workout, that will complement 50 overs of cricket. So, just try to keep it simple but try to keep it very specific to 50 overs, and I think that's helping me, more for endurance stuff."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.