Women’s Euro: Beth Mead reflects on bench role in England’s run to SF, says ‘I love being on the pitch’

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) England’s Beth Mead reflected on her transition from being named the player of the tournament, winning the golden boot award for six goals in England's 2022 Euro-winning campaign to now serving the team with an outburst of injury from the bench in the ongoing Women’s European Championship.

With the semi-final against Italy scheduled for Wednesday (IST), Mead has so far started only one of England’s four games, and grabbed a goal in the 6-1 win over Wales.

"You've got to be ready to go into the moment. You've got to be ready to go into a position that you might not want to play or don't normally play in and that was what was different for me (against Sweden).

"I ended up playing in midfield as a number six and then I was a number 10 - I changed position a few times in the game and I loved it. I love being on the pitch, I love being able to do what I can do for the team, but they're the things that you have to be able to do as a player.

"You have to expect the unexpected and be willing to do what you need to do for the team and the greater good,” Mead told BBC Sport.

After conceding two early goals against Sweden, the defending champions roared back and drew thequarterfinal clash 2-2, before eventually moving past on penalties (3-2). The Lionesses have shown togetherness throughout the tournament, which Mead believes sets them apart from the others in the tournament.

"It's not easy when you know you're not starting and you're playing well or whatever but I think that's what has set us apart as a team. The togetherness, the willingness to try to make each other better, to try to make each other feel like we can figure it out.

"That's something that I've also seen as a shift of my role. I really know how important that is - from being a starter to being competitive in training - to make us better. So far I think we're doing a good job of that,” she added.

