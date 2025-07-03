Woman, teenage son found murdered in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, one arrested

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman and her teenage son were found dead in their house in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani and her 14-year-old son Krish Sewani, a Class 10 student, police said in a statement.

Ruchika used to run a garment shop at Lajpat Nagar market along with her husband, Kuldeep Sewani. As his call to Ruchika and Krish went unanswered and the house door was locked from inside with blood stains on the gate and chairs, Kuldeep called up the police.

Acting on the information received at 9.43 p.m. on Wednesday, a police team led by a Station House Officer rushed to the spot and broke open the flat's door.

After entering the flat, the police found the bodies of Ruchika and Krish.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

One person has been arrested in the case, said the police. The accused was identified as 24-year-old Mukesh, a native of Bihar's Hajipur.

Mukesh, who resided in Amar Colony, worked as a driver and shop assistant at the garment shop, the police said in a statement.

The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, in another case, the police arrested a man who, along with his aides, strangled and burnt his 19-year-old neighbour in Delhi's Narela area.

The accused, identified as Sumit (27), killed the deceased, identified as Kapil Dahiya. Sumit (27) had killed his neighbour, Kapil Dahiya, after the latter allegedly threatened him, police said.

Dahiya's body was found near the Narela-Bawana flyover on June 29. During interrogation, Sumit confessed to murdering Dahiya.

"Sumit said that he feared for his and his elder brother's life," a senior officer said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.