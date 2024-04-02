Woman, son held for murder of priest in UP’s Sitapur

Sitapur, April 2 (IANS) A woman and her son were arrested for the murder of a 28-year-old priest of Rameshwar Teerth temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, said officials.

The woman was identified as Ganga Devi and her son as Sonu. Both were arrested on Monday.

The bloodstained body of the priest, Himanshu Mishra was found on the temple premises on March 28.

The arrested accused told the police that the priest had tried to coerce her into a sexual relationship with him, assuring her to solve all her problems.

When he tried to force himself on her, the woman retaliated. SHO, Misrikh, Satyendra Vikram Singh, said that the deceased priest used to entice women into sexual relationships under the guise of resolving their personal tribulations. He claimed himself to be a ‘tantrik’.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.