Woman shoots herself in Delhi, hospitalised

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman tried to commit suicide by shooting herself in Southwest Delhi's Kishangarh, an official said on Monday.

The injured was identified as Usha Rani, a resident of village Kishangarh.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a woman admitted with self inflicted gunshot wound was received in the wee hours of Monday at Kishangarh police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

The woman was shifted to hospital and she is said to be undergoing treatment.

"A suicide note has also been recovered from the scene of crime which indicates that the family was having financial problems," said a senior police official.

"The spot is being examined by crime branch and FSL team," said the official, adding that further investigation is on.

