Woman found hanging in Ghaziabad, boyfriend arrested

Ghaziabad, Sep 1 (IANS) A woman was found hanging at her house in the Vaishali area, the police said on Friday, adding that her boyfriend has been arrested as her death looks suspicious.

The deceased has been identified as Pinky Gupta, who lived in a rented accommodation in Sector-3, Vaishali.

Initial probe suggests there was some dispute between the couple who had been in a relationship for about four years.

Pinky used to work in a gym. Though her family stays in Ghaziabad, she was living separately with her partner, Shahid Khan, in Sector-3 for the past three months.

According to the police, at around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received from Pinky’s neighbour, stating that a girl was found hanging in a house in Sector-3 following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“The body was shifted for post-morten. Based on the information gathered by the police, Shahid has been taken into custody,” said Swatantra Singh, ACP, Indirapuram.

Pinky's family also demanded the filing of a complaint against Shahid for allegedly pushing Gupta into committing suicide.

According to the police, Pinky and Khan had been in a relationship for four years and were living together in Vaishali for the past three months. Pinky had maintained a personal diary since 2021, in which she chronicled her daily life and expressed her thoughts through poetry.

Prior to her tragic demise, Pinky seemed to have written about her feelings of unreciprocated love and her willingness to do anything for her partner.

“We are currently analysing the contents of the diary," the ACP said.

