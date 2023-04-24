Woman found dead in drain near Delhi's Ashok Nagar

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a drain near Delhi's Ashok Nagar area on Monday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Swati, a resident of New Ashok Nagar.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Monday wherein the caller Pawan Jha stated that his daughter Swati was missing since Saturday evening and her slipper has been found at drain near Dharamshila Hospital in the area.

"On this information, staff reached the spot. Divers from Disaster Management were called on spot and the missing female was searched. After sincere efforts, her dead body was retrieved from the drain about 25 meters from Dharamshila Hospital," said the official.

The woman was identified by her father and husband. "No injury mark was found on her body. Crime team was also called to inspect the spot. Body was removed to LBS Hospital," the official added.

On initial enquiry, it was revealed that her marriage was solemnised on May 31, 2020 with Surjeet. Her husband Surjeet has a private job. Her father is a driver at a company in Noida," said the official.

The official said that Swati had some mental problems since 2017 and was undergoing treatment at IHBAS Hospital.

"She was being treated for depression. Prima facie it seems to be a suicide case. Further enquiry is being conducted," the official added.

