Woman constable commits suicide inside PCR in Bihar

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) A woman constable committed suicide inside a police control room (PCR) in Bihar’s Samastipur district, an official said.

The victim identified as Archana Kumari, a native of Mandei village in Gaya district, was posted in the Samastipur PCR DIAL 112.

The official said that she was on evening shift on Wednesday, adding that the victim locked the PCR and hung herself from the ceiling fan.

Before taking the drastic step, she sent a suicide note on WhatsApp to her husband Suman Kumar, a constable who has been suspended since the last two months.

Suman claimed that his wife was depressed due to his suspension.

“When she sent the suicide note to me, I alerted the police officers present at the police station but none of them reacted,” he claimed.

Confirming the incident, Sanjay Pandey, DSP of the Sadar range Samastipur, said a probe is underway into the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.