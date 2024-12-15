Wolves part ways with manager O'Neil after loss against Ipswich

Wolverhampton (UK), Dec 15 (IANS) Wolves have confirmed the departure of manager O'Neil on Sunday following their 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

“We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future," Wolves Chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

O’Neil arrived at Molineux just three days before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season, taking on a significant challenge and ultimately guiding the Old Gold to a successful campaign.

During his first season at the helm, Wolves beat Manchester City and won impressively at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as rivals West Bromwich Albion during a journey to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

O'Neil's departure comes just three days after Wolves chairman Jeff Shi publicly backed him, stating the club was "united" behind the manager following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Monday.

However, Saturday's loss marked Wolves' 11th Premier League defeat of the season, with only two wins to their name. This dismal record leaves the club 19th in the table, four points adrift of safety, intensifying concerns over their battle to avoid relegation.

Wolves will next take on Leicester City at King Power Stadium on December 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.