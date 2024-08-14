Wojciech Szczesny and Juventus part ways after mutual termination of contract

Turin, Aug 14 (IANS) Wojciech Szczesny and Juventus have parted ways after seven seasons together, with the two parties agreeing to a mutual termination of their contract after a deal with Al-Nassr for the Polish international reportedly fell through earlier in the transfer window.

Given the nickname Tek, the 34-year-old made 252 appearances in the Juventus jersey, 200 of them in Serie A. With this last milestone, he became the seventh foreign player to reach the 200-appearance mark in Juventus colours. Following his exit from the club, a statement was posted on the Juventus website.

"It was July 2017 when Tek, as he has come to be known, first walked through the Juventus doors – having had his first taste of Italian football with a two-year loan at Roma – arriving in Turin from London side Arsenal. From that day on, there was an instant spark between Tek and the Bianconeri faithful: smiles, passion and, above all, solid performances between the posts. Tek will always be remembered as a dedicated player and a man who wore our jersey with pride and professionalism. Thanks for everything Tek, and good luck for the future!” read the statement.

Over the course of the past seven years, he garnered 100 clean sheets, saved nine penalties and had an impressive 73% save percentage rate, which placed him first in Serie A in this category since his arrival in Turin. In total, the Poland international lifted eight trophies in his seven years in Bianconero: three Italian league titles, three Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

Juventus already have a replacement for the outgoing Polish international having brought on goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio on a season-long loan deal from Monza with an obligation to buy the 27-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

