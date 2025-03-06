Winning IPL title with RCB would be perfect finishing touch to Kohli's phenomenal career: AB de Villiers

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers feels that winning the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Bengaluru-based would be the perfect finishing touch to Virat Kohli's phenomenal career.

Kohli has been associated with RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. He has also led the franchise in 140 matches before leaving the leadership role. In 252 matches, the batting stalwart has amassed 8,004 runs, including eight centuries and 55 fifties at an impressive average of 38.67.

The 36-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the IPL, way ahead of Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 6,769 runs - the second player on the list. Despite having such a decorated IPL career, Kohli has never won a title in the 17 editions of the tournament so far. RCB finished as runners-up on three occasions in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2025 from March 22, Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers lauded the batter for his greatness and hopes he will get the job done for the franchise.

“It’s great to see him stepping out of his comfort zone, trying new shots, and exploring different aspects of his game. He’s always had that ability in him. You can see how much it means to him. Winning the IPL with RCB would be the perfect finishing touch to his already phenomenal career.

"He was outstanding last season. His strike rate wasn’t the problem - he played exactly the role his team needed him to. Unlike someone like Fraser McGurk for Delhi Capitals, Virat had the responsibility of holding the innings together. He deserves full credit for playing a crucial role in RCB’s qualification," de Villiers said on JioHotstar's ‘Power Play’.

The South African legend dismissed the criticism regarding Kohli's strike rate and backed his role of anchoring the innings for RCB.

"The scrutiny over Virat’s strike rate was absolutely ridiculous. He had done exactly what his team needed from him. It’s all about the situation. When he has someone at the other end he trusts, you see him experiment and play with more freedom. But when that’s not the case, he stays true to his natural game -anchoring the innings when needed," the former wicketkeeper-batter said.

Rajat Patidar-led RCB will start their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 22.

