Winning AIFF Futsal Club Championship is a ‘memory I will always cherish,’ says coach Rizwan

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Corbett FC took the futsal court in Gujarat by storm. Debutants only by name, but not by their game, the club scored a staggering 48 goals in seven games en route to lifting the trophy after Sunday's final. The numbers speak for their dominance.

But they were given a real test by Golazo FC, and it took an extra-time winner from who else but PC Lalruatsanga in the 49th minute to seal the title. Twice Corbett had taken the lead in regular time, but Golazo crawled back each time. However, when teenage sensation Lalruatsanga, hiding in plain sight at the back post, slid in to convert Pratik Swami's inch-perfect cross, there was no time for another comeback.

Corbett FC ran out deserved winners, becoming the first Uttarakhand side to win an AIFF tournament. Lalruatsanga's 17 goals, more than a third of the total scored by Corbett, earned him the Golden Boot.

"The key to our championship success was the quality of our players, our positive attitude, and thorough preparation. It's a remarkable achievement for us at Corbett FC. It reflects on our dedication, teamwork, and determination," added Rizwan.

Corbett literally faced every sort of challenge in their path to becoming champions. If the final was a test of their perseverance, the semi-final against Ambelim produced some heart-in-the-mouth moments when their 6-2 lead with just 10 minutes to go was slashed to 6-5 and they had to scrape through to the finish line. The wild celebrations at the whistle, perhaps more impassioned than the ones after the final, conveyed it all.

And until the semifinals, they spewed pure dominance on the futsal court. An 11-1 demolition of former champions Delhi FC, a 9-0 thrashing of Nyenshen FC, eight past Classic Football Academy, six past Millat FC, and five past Sports Odisha. There was no stopping Rizwan's army.

"Our two-week camp helped fine-tune our strategy. We planned each match based on the opponents' strengths and weaknesses. We learned from our mistakes and improved continuously. In the end, celebrating with my teammates is a memory I'll forever cherish," said Rizwan.

In all the event was spread across 15 days during which 43 matches were played which saw 386 goals scored. Going by this record, the AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2023-24 was an out-and-out success. A celebration of the sport of futsal, which is gradually finding its feet in the country.

