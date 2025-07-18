'Win the toss and bat, put runs on the board': Kaif advises Gill to follow Kohli’s approach  

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared his assessment of Shubman Gill’s captaincy during the ongoing Test series against England, highlighting how toss outcomes have influenced match results. He advised Gill to follow ex-skipper Virat Kohli's approach: "Win the toss and bat; put runs on the board."

In the five-match series, Gill has lost all three tosses so far. India batted first in two of those matches and chased in one. Their only defeat came in the third Test at Lord's where the hosts opted to bat first, leaving India to chase.

Kaif believes that the decision to bowl first — though not made by Gill — proved costly and highlights the value of setting a target upfront in Test cricket.

"So far, Shubman Gill has lost three tosses — two where we batted first and one where we chased. We lost the match where we bowled first. I don’t think choosing to field was the right decision.

"Going forward, win the toss and bat — like Virat Kohli used to. Put runs on the board, regardless of swing or forecast. That’s the mindset we need. Shubman is still young and learning — he has the potential to grow into a strong leader. These experiences will help him evolve," Kaif said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Following a five-wicket loss in the series opener at Leeds, India produced a commendable comeback in the second Test. With disciplined bowling and significantly improved fielding, the visitors dismissed England for 271 on the final day, securing a memorable 336-run victory with over a session remaining at England fortress Edgbaston. However, the hosts sealed a thrilling 22-run win on the final day of the third Test at Lord’s.

India are now trailing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-2 and now face an uphill task in hopes of coming back to win the series.

The fourth Test between India and England begins on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.