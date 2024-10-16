Will win bypolls with blessings of people: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) BJP State President Madan Rathore on Wednesday said that the party will win all the seven seats going for bypolls on November 13.

Speaking on the recent victory of the BJP in the Haryana Assembly polls, he said that along with Haryana, the BJP has got the blessings of the people in J&K as well.

“In such a situation, people will bless us also in the by-elections by helping us with a huge number of votes on the basis of the works,” he said.

He added that the opposition party had spread confusion in the Assembly elections, but with the blessings of the people, the BJP registered victory in the assembly elections.

He said that the people of the state have seen the tenure of the Congress government which was running from the premises of the five-star hotels and resorts for five years.

“Senior Congress leaders were using abusive words like 'nakara', 'nikamma',” he said.

He claimed that a recruitment calendar is being issued to fulfil the dreams of the youth of Rajasthan and MoUs are being signed with investors to bring employment through Rising Rajasthan.

“An example of this can be seen in the working style of MoU and then land allocation for Film City in Rajasthan,” he said.

He said that the BJP will go among the public in the by-elections with the development works of the government and will snatch seats from Congress and register a victory on all the seats.

“People vote in the name of development and work. BJP's strategy is clear and unambiguous that the elections will be fought on the basis of the works and schemes of the Central and state government,” he said.

