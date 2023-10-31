Will turn full attention to Hezbollah after Hamas, vows Israeli Security Advisor (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 31 (IANS) Israel's National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, has said that Israel will focus its full attention on Hezbollah after dealing with Hamas.

Speaking to mediapersons in a briefing on Tuesday, Hanegbi said the Israeli army is taking a defensive posture in Lebanon not to over stretch its forces as it is in the middle of a waging a war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hanegbi said that after dealing with Hamas, Israel would apply the lessons learnt against Hamas on Hezbollah, adding that it would have operational effects.

Israel has fired several missiles into the Lebanon region to thwart the attack by Hezbollah. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari has also said that the force is presently waging a war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

