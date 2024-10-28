Will try my best to understand every Worlikar's aspirations: Milind Deora

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) After being announced as the MahaYuti candidate from the Worli Assembly constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora has expressed his gratitude and said that he is committed to understanding the aspirations of every resident of Worli and will ensure their voices are heard by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Taking to his social media account on X, Deora said, "I agree with Shiv Sena's decision to field me as a Mahayuti candidate from Worli, Mumbai. I will try my best to understand the aspirations of every Worlikar and convey their voice to @mieknathshindeJi."

The Worli constituency will head to a high-profile battle in the elections as Deora will be up against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Milind Deora on October 25 confirmed that he will contest against Aaditya Thackeray.

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde ji believes that justice for Worli and Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward and will share our vision soon. It's Worli NOW!," Milind Deora posted on X earlier.

Milind Deora is currently a Rajya Sabha member and is a three-time MP from South Mumbai.

Deora was given the task during the Lok Sabha polls to handle Worli.

Earlier on October 24, Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency.

Before filing his nomination, Aaditya Thackeray affirmed confidence that the people of the constituency would bless him.

"I am very confident that the people will bless me because we are about to form a government in Maharashtra and that is for sure. As you can see, this atmosphere is very good, you can see the love people are giving me, and with this, I will be filing my nomination," he said.

Both the ruling MahaYuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the state.

The BJP is part of the ruling MahaYuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Sanjay Nirupam has been fielded from the Dindoshi constituency.

Nitesh Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, will contest elections from the Kudal seat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to his handle on X to inform that former MP of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency Rajendra Gavit, daughter of BJP's former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve Patil Sanjana Jadhav and Vilas Tare from Boisar officially joined Shiv Sena on Sunday.

On this occasion, MP Naresh Mhaske, former MLA Ravindra Phatak, and Shiv Sena North Maharashtra Secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary were present.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44.

In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

