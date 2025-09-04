Will take recruitment exams investigation to logical conclusion: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a sharp attack on former CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, linking him to irregularities in recruitment exams.

Speaking to the media at Jodhpur airport while receiving BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda, Sharma said the BJP government is determined to take the investigation to its logical conclusion.

Without naming Gehlot, Sharma remarked, “We took oath on December 15 and formed an SIT the next day on 16. Now big crocodiles are surfacing in the recruitment case. His trusted PSO has been caught. In such a situation, who is involved and what can they do, this is not hidden from anyone. We will not spare anyone at any cost; the investigation will continue.”

The CM further criticised the Congress for “pursuing cheap popularity” instead of raising meaningful issues in the Assembly.

“That is why the people of the country and the state have rejected them. We are working, considering the poor as Ganesh,” he added.

Sharma also reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in the state, saying that Rajasthan has received good rainfall due to the grace of Bansiwala.

However, in areas of excessive rainfall, ministers in charge, MLAs and secretaries have been directed to stay in the field for two days, inspect affected areas and submit reports.

“The government stands with the people and is ensuring immediate relief,” Sharma said. The CM also welcomed the recent GST reforms announced by the Centre, calling them historic.

“It was the need of the poor, businessmen and the common man. The decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce GST will provide real relief. This is a big step toward strengthening the economy,” he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP National President J.P. Nadda arrived in Jodhpur around 8 pm by special plane. He was welcomed by CM Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and other leaders.

Nadda, accompanied by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, will stay in Jodhpur for three days to participate in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s All India Coordination Meeting.

Nadda and Sharma also held a brief discussion in the airport lounge before heading to their respective engagements.

