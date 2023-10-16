Will stay with Cong till my last breath: Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Days after a fake letter of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announcing his resignation from the party went viral, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said on Monday that he will stay with the party till his last breath and that the BJP-RSS keep on targeting him.

Speaking to the media here, Digvijaya Singh said, "BJP and RSS keep targetting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some of our party leaders, including me. They run fake videos, write fake letters and edit our statements, so this was as a part of that."

Commenting on the fake letter, which announced his resignation from the party, he said, "I joined the Congress party in 1971 and I shall remain in Congress till my last breath."

His remarks came a day after a fake letter went viral on social media platforms claiming to be of Singh, in which he announced his resignation.

However, Singh took to X on Sunday to clarify the situation and said that the BJP was expert in lying. "I took membership of Congress in 1971. I joined the Congress not for the post but because I was influenced by the ideology and I will remain in Congress till the last breath of my life. I am filing a police complaint against this lie," he added.

The voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

On Sunday, the first day of Navratri, the Congress announced its first list of 144 candidates for the state, including Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh fielded from Raghogarh Assembly constituency.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.