Will contest Assembly polls if party decides: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan and national president of the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) said on Saturday that he is prepared to fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections if his party asks him to contest.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Paswan emphasised his commitment to the development of Bihar, encapsulated in the slogan "Bihar First, Bihari First."

“I always think of promoting my slogan of Bihar First Bihari First while staying in my own state. My party would decide whether I would contest the assembly election. I will follow the decision of my party,” Paswan said.

When questioned about potentially becoming the Chief Ministerial face after the tenure of Nitish Kumar, Paswan appeared hesitant.

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership next year. Kumar would continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar,” Paswan said.

He refrained from speculating about leadership, stating that such decisions rest with the alliance.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan addressed remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who alleged that the BJP would “drown” Paswan in the same way it had allegedly drown Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Responding to the claim, Paswan dismissed the notion and emphasised the unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He accused the opposition of attempting to sow discord in the NDA and deflected criticism toward the India Alliance's internal issues.

“The opposition is waiting for a rift in the NDA, but nothing like this is going to happen. We are working together to take Bihar forward and will also contest elections together,” Paswan asserted.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for not acknowledging the imposition of the Emergency under Congress rule, despite his frequent references to the Constitution.

