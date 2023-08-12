WI v IND: You can't hide behind the bush, says Suryakumar Yadav on his ODI form

Lauderhill (Florida), Aug 12 (IANS) India’s T20I vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his ODI form ahead of the fourth T20I against the West Indies, saying one can’t hide behind the bush over his numbers in the 50-over format.

Suryakumar, the top ranked T20I batter, has played 26 ODIs and averages only 24.33 at a strike rate of 101.38. The right-handed batter made scores of 19, 24 and 35 in the recent ODIs against the West Indies, and before that, he was dismissed for three consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia at home in March.

"Whenever I score runs if the team is winning, I'm happy. You got to be honest with yourself. You can't hide behind the bush (on lack of runs in ODIs). At the same time, I am not thinking too much about what's going to happen ahead, thinking about this series," he said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Suryakumar, who smashed a 44-ball 83 with shots all over the park in India’s third T20I win in Guyana, stitched an 87-run match-winning partnership with Tilak Varma, who remained not out on 49, as India kept the five-game series alive.

Asked about batting alongside Varma, also his teammate at Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Suryakumar said, "I've really enjoyed batting with him (Tilak Varma). We share a very good bond off the field. We spend a lot of time, going for dinners, chatting, etc. That camaraderie is very good for the team."

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy admitted that not going to India for this year’s ODI World Cup is a disappointment and expressed that winning the T20I series against the Hardik Pandya-led side matters a lot. A win on Saturday will see West Indies clinch the series, making Sunday’s clash at the same venue a dead rubber.

"When I took up this post I understood the assignment. It's similar to when I was captain, where we were as a team. Now it's about making sure I have the tools around me to shift that needle. Obviously missing out on the World Cup is a disappointment. With T20s, it's much better because we have experienced and seasoned guys."

"The importance of winning, especially against India, coming in after the last couple of months we had, I think this is very important. This group, moving forward, building confidence, especially in this format, knowing that we are capable of beating better sides and understanding that is a massive, massive step for us," he concluded.

