'Wi-Fi Labs' appear in Google Home app for some users: Report

San Francisco, March 20 (IANS) Some Google Home application users are seeing a new 'Wi-Fi Labs' option for their Nest Wifi router.

It is possible that this internal capability was unintentionally made accessible to those outside the test pool, reports 9To5Google.

This new feature is present in the 'Network settings' menu, which is accessible from the Wi-Fi page.

In November last year, the tech giant had released a software update for the Nest Wifi Pro to address the slow Internet speeds being experienced by some users.

Many users had reported on the Google Nest community forum about an issue causing capped download and upload speeds ranging anywhere from 40Mbps to 90Mbps.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company was rolling out a new feature in its Home application for users in the beta programme, which will allow them to reorder devices.

Beta users will see a 'Reorder' button at the bottom of the Favourites tab, while 'Add' appears to have been renamed to 'Edit'.

